Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason steps up his recovery from a fractured skull after returning to training on Wednesday afternoon.
Mason, 26, is still recovering from the sickening injury that he suffered in Hull City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on January 22 through a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.

The midfielder required emergency surgery before spending more than a week in hospital, but Mason is currently on the road to recovery, and continued his rehabilitation by posting a video of him running in training.

"I've got a lot of strength back," he told Hull's official YouTube channel. "The first couple of months were tough for me. There was a time there where I couldn't be around noise and people talking would have been too much for me."

It is still unclear when Mason will be able to return to competitive action.

