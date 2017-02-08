Hull City forward Will Keane says that he is "determined" to come back a strong player after being ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Hull City forward Will Keane has insisted that he is "determined" to come back a stronger player from an injury which ruled him out for the season.

The 24-year-old - a summer signing from Manchester United - made just five appearances for the Tigers before suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Southampton last November.

Kane had previously picked up a similar injury during his time at Old Trafford and admitted that he had been left 'absolutely gutted' to suffer from the same problem again.

"Having gone through it before I know it's not an easy fix and I know there is a long way to go to get back but I have that experience under my belt," Keane told the Hull website. "I know I'll have difficult days but I know I'll have positive days too. I know what it takes to get back fit and that is all I'm focussing on right now. Hopefully I can start doing some strength work in the next couple of weeks and the run up to the end of the season will be important for me to build strength in my knee.

"The pain when I picked the injury up against Southampton was like my knee ripping apart. I knew it would be serious as soon as I did it but just hoped I could avoid going through the same injury again. It is what it is though and I'll remain optimistic about my chances of getting back better than ever.

"It's far from an ideal start for me at this club but I'm determined to recover well and then show everybody here exactly what I'm capable of. The medical staff have been sensational with me and you can see how good they are having seen what they did with Ryan [Mason] at Chelsea. I owe it to the people that believed in me to get back and I'm confident I'll do just that."

Keane moved to the KCOM in a deal thought to be worth around £1m.