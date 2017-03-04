Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-2
NewcastleNewcastle United

Schindler (33')
LIVE
Ritchie (9' pen.), Murphy (32')
Colback (35'), Anita (45'), Clark (46')

Team News: Daryl Murphy up front for Newcastle United

© Getty Images
Daryl Murphy starts up front for Newcastle United's trip to Huddersfield Town.
By , Editor
Filed:
Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Daryl Murphy starts up front for Championship leaders Newcastle United's trip to Huddersfield Town this evening.

Rafael Benitez makes just two changes from the side that came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at automatic promotion rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening.

Murphy - a summer recruit from Ipswich Town - plays in a lone striker role in a 4-5-1 formation as Yoan Gouffran drops to the bench and Mohamed Diame drops slightly back.

Diame is joined in the midfield by Matt Ritchie, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey and Christian Atsu, while 20-goal top scorer Dwight Gayle starts the game on the bench after missing the game against the Seagulls with a hamstring injury.

There is one change in the back four as Vurnon Anita comes in for DeAndre Yedlin at right-back, with Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark continuing their partnership in the heart of the defence and Paul Dummett operating on the left.

For the hosting Terriers, head coach David Wagner makes two alterations to the starting XI that managed a 1-1 draw at Barnsley last weekend and ten changes from the side that went down 5-1 at Manchester City in their FA Cup replay in midweek.

Nahki Wells comes back in up front as Collin Quaner drops to the bench, while Philip Billing comes in for Dean Whitehead in midfield.

Christopher Schindler has passed a late fitness test on a leg injury to retain his place in the back four, but Kasey Palmer misses out on the matchday squad with a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield Town: Ward; Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe; Billing, Mooy; Kachunga, Brown, Van La Parra; Wells
Subs: Coleman, Hudson, Hogg, Cranie, Payne, Lolleu, Quaner

Newcastle United: Darlow; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Colback, Atsu; Murphy
Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Gamez, Hanley, Gouffran, Perez, Gayle

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
