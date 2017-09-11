Sep 11, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Obiang (72'), Ayew (77')
Zabaleta (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jorgensen (26'), Billing (45')

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner: 'We deserved to lose to West Ham United'

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner admits that his team "deserved" the result against West Ham United following Monday night's 2-0 loss at the London Stadium.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that his team were below par in this evening's Premier League match against West Ham United.

The Terriers were on the losing end of a 2-0 scoreline at the London Stadium after conceding goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew.

"We deserved this result," BBC Sport quotes Wagner as saying. "We were second best in everywhere and weren't good enough with the ball.

"We have to be braver and more comfortable on the ball. We made too many unforced errors. It was an unlucky goal that we conceded but we have to be honest West Ham were stronger today."

It is the first time that Huddersfield have been beaten in the Premier League this season following two wins and a draw since their promotion from the Championship.

Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Neville reacts to Reid's risky challenge
Tom Ince has a shot blocked during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town on September 11, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
Gary Neville reacts to Winston Reid's challenge following Sadio Mane controversy
 Andre Ayew celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Result: West Ham United break down Huddersfield Town for first league points
