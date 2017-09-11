Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner admits that his team "deserved" the result against West Ham United following Monday night's 2-0 loss at the London Stadium.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that his team were below par in this evening's Premier League match against West Ham United.

The Terriers were on the losing end of a 2-0 scoreline at the London Stadium after conceding goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew.

"We deserved this result," BBC Sport quotes Wagner as saying. "We were second best in everywhere and weren't good enough with the ball.

"We have to be braver and more comfortable on the ball. We made too many unforced errors. It was an unlucky goal that we conceded but we have to be honest West Ham were stronger today."

It is the first time that Huddersfield have been beaten in the Premier League this season following two wins and a draw since their promotion from the Championship.