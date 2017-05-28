Crowd generic

Huddersfield Town

David Wagner in line for lucrative new deal?

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Huddersfield Town will reportedly offer manager David Wagner a lucrative new contract if he gets them promoted to the Premier League.
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner will reportedly be rewarded with a lucrative new contract if he manages to get the Terriers promoted to the Premier League.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful season in West Yorkshire, guiding the surprise package of the Championship all the way to the playoff final, where they will face Reading at Wembley tomorrow afternoon.

Town's form this season has alerted a number of clubs to Wagner, with the likes of West Ham United and Wolfsburg in his native Germany thought to have expressed an interest in hiring him.

According to The Telegraph, Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle has already discussed the prospect of "a bumper new deal" with Wagner that will see him pocket £2.5m a year if he gets the club into the top flight for the first time since 1972.

The German would also receive a huge boost to his transfer kitty, having been forced to work with an annual budget of just £12m this season.

Wagner moved to the Kirklees Stadium from the Borussia Dortmund reserves side two years ago.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
