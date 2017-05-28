Huddersfield Town will reportedly offer manager David Wagner a lucrative new contract if he gets them promoted to the Premier League.

The 45-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful season in West Yorkshire, guiding the surprise package of the Championship all the way to the playoff final, where they will face Reading at Wembley tomorrow afternoon.

Town's form this season has alerted a number of clubs to Wagner, with the likes of West Ham United and Wolfsburg in his native Germany thought to have expressed an interest in hiring him.

According to The Telegraph, Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle has already discussed the prospect of "a bumper new deal" with Wagner that will see him pocket £2.5m a year if he gets the club into the top flight for the first time since 1972.

The German would also receive a huge boost to his transfer kitty, having been forced to work with an annual budget of just £12m this season.

Wagner moved to the Kirklees Stadium from the Borussia Dortmund reserves side two years ago.