Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has admitted that he feels "emotional" after witnessing his team earn promotion to the Premier League.

It took a penalty shootout to decide the winner, and it was Huddersfield who came out on top with a 4-3 triumph over Reading from the spot.

Hoyle told Sky Sports News: "I'm so emotional. To say I've been supporting this club since 1969, to be a Premier League team now - dreams come true.

"It's huge what it means for Huddersfield, we're on the big stage. It proves you don't have to blow your brains to get promoted. We've done it the right way.

"It's a crazy world. Reading have lost on penalties and that's really cruel. The prize is so big and I feel for them. It's our turn. We deserve it because of the way we've done it. We can give lots of people hope, smaller clubs that keep believing - you can achieve the impossible."

Huddersfield scored just one goal in normal time during the playoffs.