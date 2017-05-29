May 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Reading

Hogg (29'), Kachunga (61'), Smith (75')
FT

van den Berg (17'), Kermorgant (18'), Obita (105')
Huddersfield win 4-3 on penalties

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle: "Dreams come true"

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle admits that he feels "emotional" following the club's Championship playoff final win over Reading.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has admitted that he feels "emotional" after witnessing his team earn promotion to the Premier League.

It took a penalty shootout to decide the winner, and it was Huddersfield who came out on top with a 4-3 triumph over Reading from the spot.

Hoyle told Sky Sports News: "I'm so emotional. To say I've been supporting this club since 1969, to be a Premier League team now - dreams come true.

"It's huge what it means for Huddersfield, we're on the big stage. It proves you don't have to blow your brains to get promoted. We've done it the right way.

"It's a crazy world. Reading have lost on penalties and that's really cruel. The prize is so big and I feel for them. It's our turn. We deserve it because of the way we've done it. We can give lots of people hope, smaller clubs that keep believing - you can achieve the impossible."

Huddersfield scored just one goal in normal time during the playoffs.

Terriers boss David Wagner watches on during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Your Comments
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Result: Huddersfield Town earn Premier League promotion after penalty win at Wembley
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Reading (4-3 on pens) - as it happened
 New generic football image
Aaron Mooy 'struggling to speak' after Huddersfield Town playoff final win
