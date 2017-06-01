Huddersfield Town confirm the appointment of former Celtic chief scout David Moss as their new head of football operations.

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Celtic chief scout David Moss as their new head of football operations.

The Terriers, who won promotion to the Premier League on Monday, have hired the 48-year-old to replace Stuart Webber in the role following the latter's move to Norwich City in April.

Moss was part of the scouting network which helped bring Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele to Parkhead.

A statement published on the Huddersfield website on Thursday read: "After a thorough and detailed recruitment process, David began at the Club this morning and will work closely with the Board of Directors and Head Coach David Wagner as preparations begin for the 2017-18 Premier League season."

The former Doncaster Rovers, Partick Thistle and Falkirk midfielder previously held the academy manager's job at Swansea City and Crystal Palace.