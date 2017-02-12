Feb 12, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Tynecastle
Hearts
0-0
Hibernian

Goncalves (91')
FT

McGregor (28'), McGinn (55')

Neil Lennon "very pleased" with Hibernian performance in Edinburgh derby

Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
Neil Lennon believes that his Hibernian side played well in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup against Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Sunday.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 20:32 UK

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has expressed happiness with his team's performance in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Tynecastle played host to the Edinburgh derby as Hibs and Hearts ground out a goalless draw, with the replay taking place on February 22 at Easter Road.

"I'm very pleased with my team, very pleased with the club," Lennon told Sky Sports News after the game.

"It's impossible to play football on that pitch and I'm really pleased about how we went about our business.

"We had chances to win the game but probably on reflection a draw was a fair result."

Hibs are the current Scottish Cup holders after beating Rangers 3-2 in the final last year.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Hibernian23147237122549
2Dundee UnitedDundee Utd24127534241043
3FalkirkFalkirk24117638261240
4Greenock MortonGreenock Morton23117534241040
5Queen of the SouthQotS248793334-131
6Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline236892833-526
7Dumbarton2467112835-725
8Raith Rovers2367102231-925
9Ayr United2349102136-1521
10St Mirren2328132242-2014
> Full Version
