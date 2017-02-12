Neil Lennon believes that his Hibernian side played well in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup against Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Sunday.

Tynecastle played host to the Edinburgh derby as Hibs and Hearts ground out a goalless draw, with the replay taking place on February 22 at Easter Road.

"I'm very pleased with my team, very pleased with the club," Lennon told Sky Sports News after the game.

"It's impossible to play football on that pitch and I'm really pleased about how we went about our business.

"We had chances to win the game but probably on reflection a draw was a fair result."

Hibs are the current Scottish Cup holders after beating Rangers 3-2 in the final last year.