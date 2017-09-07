Crowd generic

Hibernian

Neil Lennon pens new three-year contract at Hibernian

Celtic manager Neil Lennon on the touchline against AC Milan during the Champions League group match on September 18, 2013
© AFP
Hibernian announce that manager Neil Lennon has committed his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 12:50 UK

Neil Lennon has signed an extension to his contract as Hibernian manager.

The former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers head coach has committed to the Easter Road club until 2020.

Lennon took the Hibs reins in June 2016 and went on to win the Scottish Championship title in his first season, and following their return to the top flight, they sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership table after four matches.

The 46-year-old told Hibs' official website: "I am delighted to have signed the deal. I've made no secret of my enjoyment of my time at Easter Road and my desire to stay on at Hibernian.

"All of the parts are in place to build a strong future. We have a strong group of players, we are seeing talented youngsters like Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous force their way into first-team contention, and we have good, supportive people running the club.

"The infrastructure is first class, it's a great club, and now I want to do all I can to make it a successful one."

Lennon also took Hibs to the semi-finals in the Edinburgh club's defence of the Scottish Cup last term and has a League Cup quarter-final with Livingston to look forward to this month.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon prior to kick-off during the Champions League match against Barcelona on October 1, 2013
Read Next:
Lennon slaps hefty price tag on McGinn
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Neil Lennon, Fraser Murray, Ryan Porteous, Football
Your Comments
More Hibernian News
Celtic manager Neil Lennon on the touchline against AC Milan during the Champions League group match on September 18, 2013
Neil Lennon pens new three-year contract at Hibernian
 Celtic manager Neil Lennon on the touchline against AC Milan during the Champions League group match on September 18, 2013
Neil Lennon: 'Reaction to goal celebration at Rangers was over the top'
 Anthony Stokes of Hibernian is congratulated on scoring on during the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on May 21, 2016
Neil Lennon: 'Anthony Stokes has not been to Hibernian'
Lennon slaps hefty price tag on McGinnWhittaker seals Hibernian returnCeltic begin league campaign versus HeartsHearts, Hibs interested in Lafferty?Report: Kyle Lafferty on Ipswich radar
Jason Cummings "delighted" to join ForestCummings to seal £1m Forest deal?Ambrose seals permanent Hibs dealLennon: 'Van Dijk could be best in world'Dundee United sign Hibs striker Keatings
> Hibernian Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen4400105512
2Celtic431082610
3St Johnstone431083510
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton42118537
5RangersRangers42117527
6Hibernian42118717
7Motherwell420267-16
8Hearts411236-34
9Ross County410348-43
10Kilmarnock401337-41
11Dundee401338-51
12Partick Thistle400449-50
> Full Version
 