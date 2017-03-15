Salomon Kalou extends Hertha Berlin stay

Salomon Kalou
Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou signs a new contract extension with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.
Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou has signed a contract extension at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

The 31-year-old frontman has agreed to remain at the German club with his previous contract due to expire in the summer, although the terms and length of his new deal are yet to be announced.

"We are delighted that Salomon has chosen to stay with us despite the other offers he received. He is an important part of this team and will be a big help to us to improve further in the future," said manager Michael Preetz.

Kalou originally joined Hertha in the summer of 2014 and has produced 30 goals and eight assists following 86 appearances for the club.

The Ivorian's Berlin side currently occupy fifth place in the Bundesliga standings after 24 games played this campaign.

