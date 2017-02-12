Ian Cathro admits to feeling frustrated with Hearts' failure to overcome Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Neither side was able to create many chances during Sunday's stalemate at Tynecastle, forcing the two teams to have to contest a replay on February 22 at Easter Road.

"The frustrating part for us was the number of stoppages and the lack of being able to get some flow in the game," Cathro told Sky Sports News.

"We could have played better, and we hoped to, but there were some situations which were positive and the strength amongst the team, the togetherness and unity to fight through that.

"We finished the game with frustration but we look forward to the replay."

Hearts last won the Scottish Cup in 2012 with an emphatic 5-1 win over Hibs at Hampden Park.