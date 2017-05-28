May 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​New Douglas Park
Attendance: 5,027
HamiltonHamilton Academical
1-0
Dundee UtdDundee United
Docherty (64')
Docherty (17'), Sarris (89'), Longridge (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Dixon (92')

Greg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"

Greg Docherty, Martin Canning
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 17:20 UK

Hamilton Academical midfielder Greg Docherty has described himself as "a very happy boy" after his solitary goal ensured his side's survival in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The 20-year-old has been with the Accies since the age of eight and was on target with just his fifth goal for the club as Martin Canning's side defeated Dundee United to guarantee an unprecedented fourth consecutive season in the top flight of Scottish football.

"It's beyond... I can't describe it," Docherty told BT Sport afterwards. "I've been here since I was eight years old. I'm so thankful the chance Hamilton have given me and I'm glad I could repay them this way.

"We shot ourselves in the foot this season, we should not be in this position and I'd rather not play in this game. But we have and we've won. I'm a very happy boy tonight, I'm going to enjoy myself!

"The boys will tell you, I'm not known for my goals and I'm so thankful one finally dropped at the right point of the season.

Docherty had only just returned to action after breaking his foot earlier this year.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in training ahead of his side's Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou
Read Next:
Latest team news: Hamilton vs. Celtic
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Hamilton Academical, Football
Your Comments
More Hamilton Academical News
Dougie Imre of Hamilton Academicals during the pre-season friendly at New Douglas Park on July 15, 2014
Result: Hamilton Academical ensure Premiership survival
 Sports Mole logo
Martin Canning proud of "greatest achievement"
 Sports Mole logo
Greg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"
Crawford hails "outstanding" DochertyResult: Dundee United, Hamilton all squareLatest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticResult: Rangers held on return to Scottish top flightScottish League Cup last-16 ties announced
Old Firm derby scheduled for September 10Scottish Premiership roundup: Dons pile pressure on CelticScottish Premiership roundup: Aberdeen close gapScottish Premiership roundup: Aberdeen up to secondResult: Hamilton come from behind for Aberdeen draw
> Hamilton Academical Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3834401062581106
2Aberdeen382441074353976
3RangersRangers381910956441267
4St Johnstone38177145046458
5Hearts381210165552346
6Partick Thistle381012163854-1642
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
RInverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
 