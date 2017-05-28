Greg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"

Greg Docherty, Martin Canning

Hamilton Academical midfielder Greg Docherty has described himself as "a very happy boy" after his solitary goal ensured his side's survival in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The 20-year-old has been with the Accies since the age of eight and was on target with just his fifth goal for the club as Martin Canning's side defeated Dundee United to guarantee an unprecedented fourth consecutive season in the top flight of Scottish football.

"It's beyond... I can't describe it," Docherty told BT Sport afterwards. "I've been here since I was eight years old. I'm so thankful the chance Hamilton have given me and I'm glad I could repay them this way.

"We shot ourselves in the foot this season, we should not be in this position and I'd rather not play in this game. But we have and we've won. I'm a very happy boy tonight, I'm going to enjoy myself!

"The boys will tell you, I'm not known for my goals and I'm so thankful one finally dropped at the right point of the season.

Docherty had only just returned to action after breaking his foot earlier this year.