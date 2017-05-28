May 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​New Douglas Park
Attendance: 5,027
HamiltonHamilton Academical
1-0
Dundee UtdDundee United
Docherty (64')
Docherty (17'), Sarris (89'), Longridge (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Dixon (92')

Ali Crawford hails "outstanding" Greg Docherty

Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford praises "outstanding" teammate Greg Docherty after his goal keeps the club in the Scottish Premiership.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford has hailed teammate Greg Docherty as "outstanding" after the youngster popped up with a rare goal to ensure the club's survival in the Scottish Premiership.

Following a goalless draw at Dundee United in the first leg of the playoff final, the 20-year-old claimed the only goal of the game with a fierce strike from 25 yards out to guarantee an unprecedented fourth consecutive season in the top flight for Martin Canning's side.

"Greg was outstanding all day," Crawford told reporters afterwards. "He had to mark Tony Andreu and he didn't give him a sniff all game.

"Thanks to the fans who have stuck with us. Season after season the pundits tip us to go down and yet again we have proved them wrong."

Hamilton had finished the regular season 11th in the Scottish Premiership, just one point clear of relegated Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Greg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ali Crawford, Greg Docherty, Martin Canning, Tony Andreu, Football
Your Comments
More Hamilton Academical News
Dougie Imre of Hamilton Academicals during the pre-season friendly at New Douglas Park on July 15, 2014
Result: Hamilton Academical ensure Premiership survival
 Sports Mole logo
Martin Canning proud of "greatest achievement"
 Sports Mole logo
Greg Docherty: "I'm a very happy boy"
Crawford hails "outstanding" DochertyResult: Dundee United, Hamilton all squareLatest team news: Hamilton vs. CelticResult: Rangers held on return to Scottish top flightScottish League Cup last-16 ties announced
Old Firm derby scheduled for September 10Scottish Premiership roundup: Dons pile pressure on CelticScottish Premiership roundup: Aberdeen close gapScottish Premiership roundup: Aberdeen up to secondResult: Hamilton come from behind for Aberdeen draw
> Hamilton Academical Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CCeltic3834401062581106
2Aberdeen382441074353976
3RangersRangers381910956441267
4St Johnstone38177145046458
5Hearts381210165552346
6Partick Thistle381012163854-1642
7Ross County381113144858-1046
8Kilmarnock38914153656-2041
9Motherwell38108204669-2338
10Dundee38107213862-2437
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton38714173756-1935
RInverness Caledonian ThistleInverness38713184471-2734
> Full Version
 