Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford praises "outstanding" teammate Greg Docherty after his goal keeps the club in the Scottish Premiership.

Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford has hailed teammate Greg Docherty as "outstanding" after the youngster popped up with a rare goal to ensure the club's survival in the Scottish Premiership.

Following a goalless draw at Dundee United in the first leg of the playoff final, the 20-year-old claimed the only goal of the game with a fierce strike from 25 yards out to guarantee an unprecedented fourth consecutive season in the top flight for Martin Canning's side.

"Greg was outstanding all day," Crawford told reporters afterwards. "He had to mark Tony Andreu and he didn't give him a sniff all game.

"Thanks to the fans who have stuck with us. Season after season the pundits tip us to go down and yet again we have proved them wrong."

Hamilton had finished the regular season 11th in the Scottish Premiership, just one point clear of relegated Inverness Caledonian Thistle.