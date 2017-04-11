Crowd generic

Grimsby Town

Russell Slade 'to return to Grimsby Town as manager in next 24 hours'

Cardiff manager Russell Slade looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Cardiff City at The Den on October 25, 2014
Grimsby Town are reportedly expected to appoint Russell Slade for a second spell as manager in the next 24 hours.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Russell Slade is reportedly expected to return to Grimsby Town as manager in the next 24 hours.

The 56-year-old was in charge of the Mariners between 2004 and 2006, and in that time guided the club to the League Two playoff final, but the team were beaten 1-0 by Cheltenham Town.

After leaving the club, Slade went on to coach Yeovil Town, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leyton Orient, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic and Coventry City.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, he is expected to return to Grimsby this week following the departure of Marcus Bignot, who was sacked on Monday after a five-month spell in charge.

Slade, who has been out of work since leaving Coventry in March, will have coached four different clubs in just over a year if he takes on the Grimsby job.

A general view of Blundell Park ahead of the Vanarama Football Conference League match between Grimsby Town and Eastleigh FC at Blundell Park on May 3, 2015
Grimsby sack Bignot after just five months
