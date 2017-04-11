Grimsby Town are reportedly expected to appoint Russell Slade for a second spell as manager in the next 24 hours.

The 56-year-old was in charge of the Mariners between 2004 and 2006, and in that time guided the club to the League Two playoff final, but the team were beaten 1-0 by Cheltenham Town.

After leaving the club, Slade went on to coach Yeovil Town, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leyton Orient, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic and Coventry City.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, he is expected to return to Grimsby this week following the departure of Marcus Bignot, who was sacked on Monday after a five-month spell in charge.

Slade, who has been out of work since leaving Coventry in March, will have coached four different clubs in just over a year if he takes on the Grimsby job.