Jan 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Priestfield Stadium
Gillingham
vs.
AFC Wimbledon

    Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon postponed again

    © Getty Images
    Tuesday night's League One encounter between Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon is postponed due to a frozen pitch.
    Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:48 UK

    Tomorrow night's League One fixture between Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon has been postponed again due to a frozen pitch.

    The game had originally been due to take place on January 7 but was postponed due to Wimbledon's participation in the third round of the FA Cup. A new provisional date of January 17 was set before the fixture was pushed back by a further week.

    In a statement, the Gills confirmed that a pitch inspection this afternoon had determined that it would be "unsafe" to go ahead with the game.

    "The MEMS Priestfield Stadium pitch has been fully covered since January 3, however weather conditions in Kent since Saturday have meant the ground is unsafe to play on," it said. "Officials inspected the pitch at 3pm on Monday, and had no hesitation in making their decision."

    The match had been set to be new manager Adrian Pennock's first home game in charge of the Gills.

