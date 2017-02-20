Crowd generic

Genoa

Genoa sack Ivan Juric, appoint Andrea Mandorlini

General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Serie A strugglers sack head coach Ivan Juric and announce Andrea Mandorlini as his replacement.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 12:49 UK

Serie A side Genoa have sacked head coach Ivan Juric with the club 16th in the table.

The Croatian joined the Red and Blues last summer after an impressive stint at Crotone, having guided them to promotion from the Serie B.

Genoa have been winless in the league under Juric since mid-December, however, and a 5-0 defeat at bottom-placed Pescara on Sunday proved to be his last game in charge.

In a statement on its website, the club said: "Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has relieved first team coach Ivan Juric of his duties and give him the best wishes for the rest of his career."

Former Hellas Verona, Sassuolo and Atalanta coach Andrea Mandorlini has replaced Juric in the role on a contract running to the end of next season.

Luca Toni of Hellas Verona FC celebrates scoring the first goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on November 3, 2013
Read Next:
Andrea Mandorlini bemoans Luca Toni absence
>
View our homepages for Ivan Juric, Andrea Mandorlini, Football
Your Comments
More Genoa News
General view before during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on August 31, 2014
Genoa sack Ivan Juric, appoint Andrea Mandorlini
 Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Giovanni Simeone 'wanted by Sevilla, Villarreal'
 Sunderland's Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone leaves the field at the final whistle during the English League Cup third round football match between Sunderland and Manchester City at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northest England, on September 22, 20
Genoa targeting move for Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone?
Adel Taarabt joins GenoaRincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Chelsea eye Genoa midfielder?Simeone Junior eyes Atletico moveReport: Rincon still a Palace target
Ansaldi joins Inter Milan from GenoaVan Gaal blocked Varela loan exit?Perotti joins Roma on 18-month loanResult: Sampdoria triumph in Derby della LanternaResult: Bologna strike late to beat Genoa
> Genoa Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus25210453173663
2Roma25182554223256
3Napoli25166360273354
4Atalanta BCAtalanta25153740261448
5Inter Milan25153740241648
6Lazio25145644291547
7AC Milan2513573629744
8Fiorentina2511774235740
9Torino259884640635
10Sampdoria259793031-134
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo2595112634-832
12SassuoloSassuolo2593133541-630
13Udinese2585122834-629
14CagliariCagliari2584133351-1828
15Bologna2576122338-1527
16Genoa2567122740-1325
17Empoli2557131535-2022
18Palermo2535172149-2814
19Crotone2534182043-2313
20Pescara2526172755-2812
> Full Version