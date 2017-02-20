Serie A strugglers sack head coach Ivan Juric and announce Andrea Mandorlini as his replacement.

Serie A side Genoa have sacked head coach Ivan Juric with the club 16th in the table.

The Croatian joined the Red and Blues last summer after an impressive stint at Crotone, having guided them to promotion from the Serie B.

Genoa have been winless in the league under Juric since mid-December, however, and a 5-0 defeat at bottom-placed Pescara on Sunday proved to be his last game in charge.

In a statement on its website, the club said: "Genoa Cricket and Football Club announces that it has relieved first team coach Ivan Juric of his duties and give him the best wishes for the rest of his career."

Former Hellas Verona, Sassuolo and Atalanta coach Andrea Mandorlini has replaced Juric in the role on a contract running to the end of next season.