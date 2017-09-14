Former Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri is believed to be in the running for the manager's role at Serie A club Genoa.

Current Grifone boss Ivan Juric is under pressure with his side having taken just one point from their opening three games in Serie A.

The Croatian coach has already been sacked once by Genoa this year, getting the axe in February only to be brought back in April.

According to La Repubblica, Mazzarri is on a three-man shortlist drawn up by the Italian club, alongside former Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin and Massimo Oddo.

Mazzarri signed a three-year deal with Watford in May 2016 but the deal was terminated after just one season at the club.