Galatasaray have agreed to terminate the contract of Wesley Sneijder after the Netherlands international paid the Turkish giants £3.9m.

Sneijder, who is the leading appearance-maker for Netherlands on 131 caps, has represented Galatasaray for the last five seasons - scoring 45 times in 173 appearances following a 2013 move from Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS in recent weeks, while his agent Guido Albers has claimed that the midfielder is interested in joining Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

In a statement, Galatasaray have revealed that they have agreed to terminate Sneijder's deal one year early after the Dutchman paid his way out of the contract.

Sneijder will have to pay Galatasaray a fee of £17.5m if he joins another Turkish club within the next three years.