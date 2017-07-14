New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Galatasaray terminate Wesley Sneijder contract

Gala's Wesley Sneijder arrives at Real Madrid's stadium on April 2, 2013
© Getty Images
Galatasaray terminate the contract of Wesley Sneijder after the Netherlands international pays the Turkish giants £3.9m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 20:32 UK

Galatasaray have agreed to terminate the contract of Wesley Sneijder after the Netherlands international paid the Turkish giants £3.9m.

Sneijder, who is the leading appearance-maker for Netherlands on 131 caps, has represented Galatasaray for the last five seasons - scoring 45 times in 173 appearances following a 2013 move from Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS in recent weeks, while his agent Guido Albers has claimed that the midfielder is interested in joining Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

In a statement, Galatasaray have revealed that they have agreed to terminate Sneijder's deal one year early after the Dutchman paid his way out of the contract.

Sneijder will have to pay Galatasaray a fee of £17.5m if he joins another Turkish club within the next three years.

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Read Next:
Agent: 'Sneijder wants Sampdoria move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Guido Albers, Wesley Sneijder, Football
Your Comments
More Galatasaray News
Gala's Wesley Sneijder arrives at Real Madrid's stadium on April 2, 2013
Galatasaray terminate Wesley Sneijder contract
 Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Agent: 'Wesley Sneijder wants Sampdoria move'
 Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Wesley Sneijder 'closing in on Los Angeles FC move'
Gomis completes Galatasaray switchPalace 'rival Lyon for Kenny Tete signing'Galatasaray confirm Bafetimbi Gomis talksStoke refuse to sell Imbula on cheap?Galatasaray move for Chelsea's Pasalic?
Perez attracting interest from Turkey?Stoke still waiting on Imbula offersGomis close to sealing Galatasaray move?RB Leipzig sign Bruma from GalatasarayGalatasaray hoping to sign Imbula?
> Galatasaray Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 