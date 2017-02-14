Crowd generic

Galatasaray

Galatasaray sack manager Jan Olde Riekerink

Galatasaray AS light flare after conceding a second goal during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Arsenal FC and Galatasaray AS at Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2014
Turkish side Galatasaray part company with head coach Jan Olde Riekerink.
Turkish giants Galatasaray have sacked their manager Jan Olde Riekerink with immediate effect.

Club chairman Dursun Ozbek has released a statement confirming the news and vowing to install a new head coach imminently.

"After our board meeting, we decided to part ways with Riekerink and we've informed him about this decision," Ozbek told reporters. "We want to assign our new coach as soon as possible."

Riekerink lifted the Turkish cup with Galatasaray last May but his charges have struggled to keep up with the pace set by bitter rivals Besiktas in this season's Super Lig.

Former Juventus and Chelsea defender Igor Tudor has been named as a favourite to replace Riekerink, reports Goal.

Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
