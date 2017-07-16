Fulham 'agree £5m deal for Diego Rolan'

Fulham reportedly agree a £5m deal with French outfit Bordeaux for the transfer of Uruguay forward Diego Rolan.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Fulham were interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Everton.

Last season, the Uruguay international scored nine times in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux, while he has registered four times in 23 appearances for his South American nation.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham have agreed a transfer figure with Bordeaux, but the Cottagers are facing a tough task to convince the centre-forward to play Championship football during the 2017-18 campaign.

Rolan has netted 39 goals in 149 appearances for Bordeaux since joining the French outfit from Uruguayan side Defensor Sporting in February 2013.