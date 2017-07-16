New Transfer Talk header

Fulham 'agree £5m deal for Diego Rolan'

Uruguay's forward Diego Rolan (L) and Paraguay's forward Raul Bobadilla vie for the ball during their 2015 Copa America football championship match, in La Serena, on June 20, 2015
Fulham reportedly agree a £5m deal with French outfit Bordeaux for the transfer of Uruguay forward Diego Rolan.
Sunday, July 16, 2017

Fulham have reportedly agreed a £5m deal with Bordeaux for the transfer of Diego Rolan.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Fulham were interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Everton.

Last season, the Uruguay international scored nine times in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux, while he has registered four times in 23 appearances for his South American nation.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham have agreed a transfer figure with Bordeaux, but the Cottagers are facing a tough task to convince the centre-forward to play Championship football during the 2017-18 campaign.

Rolan has netted 39 goals in 149 appearances for Bordeaux since joining the French outfit from Uruguayan side Defensor Sporting in February 2013.

Bordeaux's Uruguyan forward Diego Rolan celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Bordeaux March 21, 2015
