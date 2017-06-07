Ryan Sessegnon can become "one of the world's best" full-backs, according to Fulham teammate Stefan Johansen.

The 17-year-old impressed in his debut season, scoring seven goals in all competitions from just 30 appearances in 2016-17.

Johansen told Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen: "He's a huge talent. He got the chance on a good team in the Championship and delivered insanely well.

"He is a big, big talent. The sky is the limit for him. He may become one of the world's best in his position.

"He is an incredibly down to earth person who works hard every day. His future seems very bright."

Sessegnon is said to be on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.