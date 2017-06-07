General view of Craven Cottage

Fulham

Stefan Johansen: 'Ryan Sessegnon can become one of best full-backs in world'

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Ryan Sessegnon can become "one of the world's best" full-backs, according to Fulham teammate Stefan Johansen.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen has claimed that teammate Ryan Sessegnon could go on to become "one of the world's best" left-backs.

The 17-year-old impressed in his debut season, scoring seven goals in all competitions from just 30 appearances in 2016-17.

Johansen told Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen: "He's a huge talent. He got the chance on a good team in the Championship and delivered insanely well.

"He is a big, big talent. The sky is the limit for him. He may become one of the world's best in his position.

"He is an incredibly down to earth person who works hard every day. His future seems very bright."

Sessegnon is said to be on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Stefan Johansen, Ryan Sessegnon, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Stefan Johansen: 'Ryan Sessegnon can become one of best full-backs in world'
 A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
 Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion show interest in Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald?
Chelsea to make bid for Bettinelli?Liverpool 'withdraw Sessegnon interest'Championship trio 'monitor Kenan Kodro'Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?
Result: Kermorgant sends Reading to WembleyJokanovic: 'All to play for in second leg'Result: Nothing to separate Fulham, ReadingTeam News: Ayite, Johansen in for FulhamCairney: 'I can perform in Premier League'
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 