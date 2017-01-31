General view of Craven Cottage

Fulham

Fulham land Ivorian striker Cyriac on transfer deadline day

General Views of Craven Cottage, Home of Premier League football club Fulham FC on March 5, 2011
© Getty Images
Fulham snap up Ivory Coast international Cyriac on loan.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Fulham have completed the loan signing of striker Cyriac from Belgian outfit Oostende.

The Ivorian forward has joined the Championship side until the end of the season with a view to making the move permanent in the summer, reports The Mirror.

Fulham required reinforcements up front after allowing Matt Smith to join Queens Park Rangers on transfer deadline day.

Capped four times for Ivory Coast, Cyriac scored 18 times in 52 appearances for Oostende and has previously played for Standard Liege and Anderlecht.

The Whites are currently 11th in the Championship, five points off the playoff positions.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
