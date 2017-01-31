Fulham snap up Ivory Coast international Cyriac on loan.

Fulham have completed the loan signing of striker Cyriac from Belgian outfit Oostende.

The Ivorian forward has joined the Championship side until the end of the season with a view to making the move permanent in the summer, reports The Mirror.

Fulham required reinforcements up front after allowing Matt Smith to join Queens Park Rangers on transfer deadline day.

Capped four times for Ivory Coast, Cyriac scored 18 times in 52 appearances for Oostende and has previously played for Standard Liege and Anderlecht.

The Whites are currently 11th in the Championship, five points off the playoff positions.