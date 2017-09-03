World Cup
Sep 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
France
0-0
Luxembourg

Pogba (80')
FT

Janisch (51'), Sinani (65'), Jans (69')

France striker Olivier Giroud 'frustrated' after shock home draw

France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Euro 2016 group A football match between France and Romania at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 10, 2016
© AFP
France striker Olivier Giroud opens up on the 'frustration' of failing to overcome minnows Luxembourg, leaving Les Bleus with work to do if they are to reach Russia 2018.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 14:18 UK

Olivier Giroud has confessed that there is a lot of 'frustration and disappointment' in the France camp following Sunday's surprise goalless draw at home to Luxembourg.

The minnows snatched an unlikely point at the Stadium Municipal - just their fifth of the campaign - to dent Les Bleus' hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup.

France moved to the top of the Group A standings with the draw, but Giroud believes that it will now require maximum points from games against Bulgaria and Belarus next month to hold off Sweden and the Netherlands.

"There is a lot of frustration and disappointment," he told rmc.fr. "We have to be realistic, efficient. We had to open the scoring in the first half and make things easier for ourselves. We're going to have to win the last two games to go to the World Cup. It's never easy to qualify."

France, ranked 126 places above Luxembourg in the FIFA rankings, are currently one point ahead of Sweden and four in front of the Netherlands.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transfer
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More France News
Antoine Griezmann flaunts his locks during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Result: France held at home by Luxembourg
 France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Euro 2016 group A football match between France and Romania at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 10, 2016
France striker Olivier Giroud 'frustrated' after shock home draw
 Thomas Lemar scores a long-range goal during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Result: Thomas Lemar brace helps France thrash Netherlands
Deschamps 'confirms' Mbappe transferLloris: 'Sissoko must play more next season'Lloris "proud" of France performanceLloris: 'Pogba had point to prove'Gareth Southgate: 'England must improve'
Zinedine Zidane backed for France jobKante: 'Mbappe is a very good player'Result: Ten-man France beat England in ParisRio Ferdinand: 'France peppering England'Varane dismissed after VAR judgement
> France Homepage



Tables
 