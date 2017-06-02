Jun 2, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
5-0
Paraguay
Giroud (6', 13', 69'), Sissoko (76'), Griezmann (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Result: Olivier Giroud nets treble as France rout Paraguay

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates his team's second goal during the International Friendly between France and Scotland on June 4, 2016 in Metz, France
© Getty Images
Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud nets a hat-trick as France record a 5-0 win over Paraguay in Friday night's international friendly.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud netted a hat-trick as France recorded a 5-0 win over Paraguay in Friday night's international friendly.

Giroud's first and second goals came inside 13 minutes in Rennes, with the striker steering home from close range after smart work from Ousmane Dembele, before heading a Dimitri Payet cross home to double France's lead.

The 30-year-old then completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute when he converted a cross from Lucas Digne, who had only just entered the field in France's fourth substitution of the night.

Both managers made changes in the period that followed, and it was one of those that entered, Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, that turned provider for France's fourth as he put one on a plate for Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko to pile more misery on the visitors.

Antoine Griezmann, who has had a turbulent week amid transfer rumours, then got in on the act for 5-0 as the Atletico Madrid forward tucked home from close range after N'Golo Kante had a close-range effort blocked.

Paul Pogba and Laurent Koscielny were among those to feature for France on the night, but there was no spot for Kylian Mbappe, with a groin injury ruling the in-demand AS Monaco forward out of contention.

Next up for Didier Deschamps's France is a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Sweden on June 9.

