Zinedine Zidane backed for France job

The president of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet has backed Zinedine Zidane to eventually manage France.

Zidane took charge of Real Madrid's first team at the start of 2016, and the 44-year-old has led Los Blancos to back-to-back Champions League titles, in addition to wrestling La Liga away from Barcelona last term.

Le Graet has claimed that he 'cannot believe' how much success Zidane has enjoyed in a short space of time, and he has backed the former midfielder to "one day" take control of the national team.

"That is a logical continuation. It is likely that one day he will be interested," Le Graet told RMC. "For the moment I think he still has a lot to give to Real and the club suits him perfectly.

"I can't believe what he is doing. I spoke to him two or three years ago, and at the time I was strongly advising him to go to Bordeaux or somewhere else, to start his career at a Ligue 1 club or somewhere more modest."

Zidane scored 31 times in 108 caps for France between 1994 and 2006.