France boss Didier Deschamps has revealed that teenage forward Kylian Mbappe will miss Friday's international friendly with Paraguay after picking up a thigh injury in training.

The 18-year-old, who made his France debut against Luxembourg in March, had been tipped to start the clash with Paraguay, which comes before a 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Sweden on June 9.

However, the AS Monaco forward will play no part on Friday as Deschamps has vowed to "not take any risks".

"Kylian had a small problem on Wednesday. He felt a bit of discomfort to his thigh. I will not take any risks with him," Deschamps told reporters.

Mbappe's club future remains undecided, with the teenager said to be on the wishlist of the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid after netting 26 times for Monaco during the 2016-17 campaign.