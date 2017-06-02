Jun 2, 2017 at 8pm UK
France
vs.
Paraguay
 

Kylian Mbappe ruled out of France friendly due to 'thigh problem'

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
France boss Didier Deschamps says that AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe will miss Friday's international friendly with Paraguay due to a thigh problem.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

France boss Didier Deschamps has revealed that teenage forward Kylian Mbappe will miss Friday's international friendly with Paraguay after picking up a thigh injury in training.

The 18-year-old, who made his France debut against Luxembourg in March, had been tipped to start the clash with Paraguay, which comes before a 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Sweden on June 9.

However, the AS Monaco forward will play no part on Friday as Deschamps has vowed to "not take any risks".

"Kylian had a small problem on Wednesday. He felt a bit of discomfort to his thigh. I will not take any risks with him," Deschamps told reporters.

Mbappe's club future remains undecided, with the teenager said to be on the wishlist of the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid after netting 26 times for Monaco during the 2016-17 campaign.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Mbappe: "The advice of Deschamps counts"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Didier Deschamps, Kylian Mbappe, Football
Your Comments
More France News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe ruled out of France friendly due to 'thigh problem'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe: "The advice of Didier Deschamps counts"
 Spain's David Silva celebrates after scoring during the Group C Euro 2016 qualifying football match Luxembourg vs Spain at the Josy Barthel stadium in Luxembourg, on October 12, 2014.
Result: Gerard Deulofeu on target in Spain win over France at Stade de France
Team News: Kylian Mbappe handed full France debutLloris impressed by 'mature' MbappeBenzema questions prolonged France snubFrank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Man United, England youngster in demand?
France legend Raymond Kopa dies, aged 85Kante praises Celtic forward DembeleDjibril Cisse retires to become a DJRonaldo, Messi up for FIFA awardPogba hails Griezmann progress
> France Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Marseille's French defender Benjamin Mendy celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League Cup round of sixteen football match Marseille vs Toulouse on December 18, 2013
Report: Manchester City on verge of signing Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe ruled out of France friendly due to 'thigh problem'
 AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao in action during his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Radamel Falcao signs new AS Monaco deal
Mbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Mbappe: "The advice of Deschamps counts"Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester CityMendy plays down talk of Man City moveBatshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'
Falcao: 'I want to stay at Monaco'Varane plans 'talks' with MbappeLiverpool 'to enter Benjamin Mendy race'Man City confirm Bernardo Silva agreementMan City 'secure Silva's signature'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 