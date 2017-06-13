Jun 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stade de France
France
3-2
England
Umtiti (22'), Sidibe (43'), Dembele (78')
Varane (47')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (9', 48')
Stones (62'), Alli (74')

Hugo Lloris "proud" of France performance against England

Hugo Lloris of France acknowledges the fans after defeating Honduras 3-0 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group E match between France and Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014
France captain Hugo Lloris says that he is "proud" of his side's performance during their 3-2 win over England, but insists that there are still improvements to make.
France captain Hugo Lloris has said that he is "proud" of his side's performance during their 3-2 victory over England at the Stade de France on Tuesday night.

Les Bleus came from behind to beat Gareth Southgate's side in Paris despite having to play almost half of the match with 10 men after Raphael Varane was sent off in the opening minutes of the second half.

Even with their numerical disadvantage France's youthful side looked like the better team, but Lloris stressed that there are still improvements to be made if they are to fulfil their potential.

"We can be very proud of our performance, especially in the second half, with 10 men," he told reporters.

"But we need to improve as a team, because when there is pressure in an important game, we need to be able to get the possession of the ball better, to be stronger too and to manage the rhythm of the game.

"Talent is not enough. You need to work, to work hard as a team, individually too, especially at this level."

France currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group and as things stand would need a playoff to reach next summer's tournament in Russia.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Your Comments
