Result: Forest Green Rovers promoted to English Football League

A general view of the ground before the first leg of the Vanarama Football Conference playoff semi-final between Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers at The New Lawn Stadium on April 29, 201
© Getty Images
Forest Green Rovers reach the English Football League for the first time in their history, beating Tranmere Rovers 3-1 at Wembley in an entertaining playoff final.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 17:15 UK

Forest Green Rovers have been promoted to the English Football League for the first time in their 128-year history after beating Tranmere Rovers 3-1 in the playoff final.

Three goals before half time put Rovers well on their way to the most famous result in their history, as they successfully saw things through to reach the fourth tier of English football.

It is more heartbreak for Tranmere, meanwhile, who finished nine points above their opponents in the table but failed to turn up on the day and will play non-league football next term for a third-successive year.

The match started in a frantic fashion with both teams looking to attack, but it was Forest Green who opened the scoring 11 minutes in through on-loan Wigan Athletic forward Kaiyne Woolery, who was allowed to carry the ball forward before picking his spot.

Tranmere were being nullified in attack following that early blow, with the next chance falling to Mark Ellis who could not quite direct his header on target.

The next goal went the way of the Micky Mellon's side, though, as Connor Jennings matched Woolery by scoring a pearler from outside the box to temporarily level things up - his seventh goal in eight matches.

Forest Green, beaten by Grimsby Town at this stage 12 months ago, were lucky not to fall behind soon after when James Norwood raced through but was denied from a one-on-one position.

Tranmere keeper Scott Davies then produced a fine stop to keep out Keanu Marsh-Brown's chipped attempt, before Andy Mangan somehow failed to tap home a flashed cross in the box.

The match soon swung firmly in Forest's favour, though, with Christian Doidge cutting inside on his right and finding the back of the net, three minutes before Woolery bagged his second following some slack play at the back.

Cole Stockton came close from a header as Tranmere looked for a route back into the match and Jack Dunn's 35-yard drive deflected agonisingly wide.

Tranmere were dominating things for large parts of the second period, but Forest Green ace Woolery should have done better with his chance 70 minutes in after getting in behind.

Despite their efforts Tranmere just could not find a way through, however, meaning joy for Forest Green in front of the 18,801 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium, as they look forward to their first foray into the EFL.

Manager Gary Johnson of Yeovil watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Yeovil Town at Turf Moor on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
National League roundup: Cheltenham hit seven
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kaiyne Woolery, Mark Ellis, Micky Mellon, Connor Jennings, James Norwood, Scott Davies, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Andy Mangan, Christian Doidge, Cole Stockton, Jack Dunn, Football
Your Comments
More Forest Green Rovers News
A general view of the ground before the first leg of the Vanarama Football Conference playoff semi-final between Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers at The New Lawn Stadium on April 29, 201
Result: Forest Green Rovers promoted to English Football League
 Jordan Spence of West Ham United during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood FC and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 10, 2013
Ipswich Town bring two new players on board
 Dele Alli celebrates his opener during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Dele Alli 'moves childhood friend into mansion in act of kindness'
Result: Grimsby Town back in Football LeagueResult: Forest Green reach playoff finalFA Cup roundup: Whitehawk secure replayNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green draw
National League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham go topFA Cup roundup: Altrincham shock BarnsleyNational League roundup: Forest Green go topNational League roundup: Forest Green lose to Tranmere
> Forest Green Rovers Homepage
More Tranmere Rovers News
A general view of the ground before the first leg of the Vanarama Football Conference playoff semi-final between Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers at The New Lawn Stadium on April 29, 201
Result: Forest Green Rovers promoted to English Football League
 Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley at a press conference in February 2017
Lincoln City seal return to Football League
 A general view of Prenton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town at Prenton Park on December 28, 2014
Tranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaper
Tranmere Rovers sign winger Erico SousaYoung Liverpool striker joins TranmereTranmere striker apologises for 'blacking up'Micky Mellon leaves Shrewsbury TownMellon 'to leave Shrewsbury for Tranmere'
Result: Ings fires Liverpool to victory over TranmereNational League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Woking hit four past Tranmere RoversNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green draw
> Tranmere Rovers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CLincoln City46309783404399
2Tranmere RoversTranmere46298979394095
3Forest Green RoversForest Green4625111088563286
4Dagenham & RedbridgeDag & Red462661479532684
5Aldershot TownAldershot4623131066372982
6Dover AthleticDover Athletic462471585632279
7Barrow4620151172531975
8Gateshead4619131472512170
9Macclesfield TownMacclesfield46208186457768
10Bromley46188205966-762
11Boreham WoodBoreham Wood461513184948158
12Sutton UnitedSutton461513186163-258
13Wrexham461513184761-1458
14Maidstone UnitedMaidstone461610205975-1658
15Eastleigh461415175663-757
16Solihull MoorsSolihull461510216275-1355
17Torquay UnitedTorquay Utd461411215461-753
18Woking461411216680-1453
19Chester FCChester461410226371-852
20Guiseley461312215067-1751
RYork City461117185570-1550
RBraintree Town46139245176-2548
RSouthportSouthport46109275297-4539
RNorth Ferriby UnitedNorth Ferriby46123313282-5039
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 