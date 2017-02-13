Crowd generic

Fenerbahce

Robin van Persie receives two-match ban for taunting former Arsenal teammate

Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Robin van Persie receives a two-match ban for taunting former Arsenal teammate Oguzhan Ozyakup while playing for Fenerbahce against Besiktas.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie has been banned for two matches for taunting a former Arsenal teammate during a cup derby.

The Dutchman slid to his knees in front of Oguzhan Ozyakup in celebrating the only goal of his side's 1-0 win over rivals Besiktas in the Turkish Cup earlier this month.

Midfielder Ozyakup, who came through the Arsenal academy, earlier clashed with Van Persie after the forward was gently pushed by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic, prompting the referee to show the Serb a red card.

The former Manchester United frontman went on to score the winner with 18 minutes remaining and sought out Ozyakup, sliding in front of him and provoking the ire of the Besiktas captain.

Ozyakup was quoted by Sky Sports News as saying after the match: "I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won't say them.

"Just one thing. I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Van Persie was initially handed a three-game suspension by the Turkish Football Federation for 'an insult to fans of the opposing team' but that was reduced to two on appeal.

Fenerbahce's Robin Van Persie (R) heads the ball next to Ajax' Joel Veltman (C) and Ricardo Van Rhijn during the UEFA Europa League Group A football match Fenerbahce vs Ajax Amsterdam on October 22, 2015
Read Next:
Van Persie: 'My actual eye is undamaged'
>
View our homepages for Robin van Persie, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Dusko Tosic, Football
Your Comments
More Fenerbahce News
Manchester Uniteds international striker Dutch Robin Van Persie juggles with the ball after signing a contract with the Turkish Super Lig giants football club Fenerbahce at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul on July 14, 2015
Robin van Persie receives two-match ban for taunting former Arsenal teammate
 Turkish player defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim stands before a World Cup 2014 European qualifying, Group D football match against Andora on March 22, 2013
West Ham United 'want Fenerbahce full-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim'
 Charlie Adam celebrates scoring for Stoke City on May 9, 2015
Report: Sunderland want Charlie Adam
Fenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'David Moyes blasts Jeremain LensFenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursPSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'
Chelsea keen on Danish defender?Report: Fenerbahce want Oscar on loanEuropa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsVan Persie: 'My actual eye is undamaged'
> Fenerbahce Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version