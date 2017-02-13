Robin van Persie receives a two-match ban for taunting former Arsenal teammate Oguzhan Ozyakup while playing for Fenerbahce against Besiktas.

Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie has been banned for two matches for taunting a former Arsenal teammate during a cup derby.

The Dutchman slid to his knees in front of Oguzhan Ozyakup in celebrating the only goal of his side's 1-0 win over rivals Besiktas in the Turkish Cup earlier this month.

Midfielder Ozyakup, who came through the Arsenal academy, earlier clashed with Van Persie after the forward was gently pushed by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic, prompting the referee to show the Serb a red card.

The former Manchester United frontman went on to score the winner with 18 minutes remaining and sought out Ozyakup, sliding in front of him and provoking the ire of the Besiktas captain.

Ozyakup was quoted by Sky Sports News as saying after the match: "I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field. But I won't say them.

"Just one thing. I was very good friends with a certain player on the field. That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."

Van Persie was initially handed a three-game suspension by the Turkish Football Federation for 'an insult to fans of the opposing team' but that was reduced to two on appeal.