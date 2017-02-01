Wayne Rooney: Alex Ferguson's £25.6 million gamble pays off

Last weekend, Manchester United's captain Wayne Rooney secured his position as the club's top scorer of all time with a tally of 250 goals.

Last weekend, Manchester United's captain Wayne Rooney not only scored a goal that ensured Old Trafford didn't lose to Stoke City but also more significantly, secured his position as the club's top scorer of all time with a tally of 250 goals.

It placed him ahead of the club's previous title holder, Sir Bobby Charlton, who scored 249 goals during his illustrious career at Manchester United; a record that has stood since 1973.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017© SilverHub

Critically for United's former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, it vindicated his decision in 2004 to spend a reported £25.6 million on signing the then 18-year-old for the club; at the time, it was the highest fee ever paid to a player under 20. The signing was seen though as the kind of gamble that would leave even the most seasoned poker players sweating nervously when playing poker online – and caused an outcry in the football world.

But Rooney's 250th goal for the club has put paid to the initial furore and aged 31, his former manager believes that the Manchester United captain still has more to give: "Wayne thoroughly deserves his place in the history books of this great club," said Ferguson. "I am sure that he will go on to score many more goals."

Previous record holder Sir Bobby Charlton has also offered his congratulations to the record-breaking Rooney: "He deserves his place in the history books. He is a true great for club and country, and it is fitting that he is now the highest goal scorer for both United and England. I was 35 when I retired. Wayne is only 31 and still going strong, so I don't think he's done by a long stretch yet."

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version