If you thought the arrival and departure of deadline day meant that football fans and the sports betting community could forget about who is going where and focus on the football, you are set to be disappointed. No sooner is the season proper underway than the spotlight starts to move onto the football management fraternity to speculate on who might be set for a move.

There were winners and losers during the transfer window, but there can be little doubt that Arsene Wenger was the manager who came out of the whole carnival having taken the biggest battering. Even the die hard Gooners have been vociferous in their disapproval, accusing him of financial mismanagement in the wake of the Alexis Sanchez debacle, his failure to sign Thomas Lemar and the massive financial loss incurred over Lucas Perez.

Add the 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool last week, and you can see why the knives are being sharpened and Wenger is touted as being headed for the exit. A competent performance against Bournemouth at least got the Gunners back into winning ways, but will that be enough to keep Wenger at the helm?

Online casino sites and the football manager wager

After all, anyone who wants to place a bet on the roulette wheel is likely to be interested in a sporting wager and vice versa, so it makes for a richer gaming experience for members of both camps.

Will Wenger be first to go?

So what do the online gambling sites have to say about Wenger? Well, the unsurprising thing is that he is in the top five Premier League managers most likely to leave their post next. What you might not have expected is the relatively long odds you can get on him being the next top-flight manager to depart this season, with some bookmakers offering 20/1.

The main reason for these seemingly generous terms is that there are other managers who are under even deeper fire. For example, the media has been full of speculation that Newcastle's Rafael Benitez is on the way out. He and a similarly troubled Slaven Bilic are available at odds of around 4/1.

Vieira for top job?

Even if he is not the next to leave, many think Wenger's departure is only a matter of time and are already drawing up a shortlist of likely replacements. The bookmakers are keen to get involved here, too, and the current favourite is former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira. Some have been touting him for Wenger's job since this time last year, but bookmakers now see this coming to fruition as a 2/1 shot.