Report: Everton target Josh Bowler rejects Queens Park Rangers contract

A general view shows Queens Park Rangers stadium ahead of the English Premier football match against Liverpool at Loftus Road in London on December 30, 2012
A report claims that Everton are looking increasingly likely to seal a move for Queens Park Rangers youngster Josh Bowler, who has turned down a new Loftus Road deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 13:44 UK

Queens Park Rangers youngster Josh Bowler has reportedly turned down a new contract at Loftus Road, offering encouragement to interested party Everton.

The 18-year-old, who made his Rangers bow in the final-day defeat to Norwich City last month, is said to have already been the subject of one failed bid.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton offered a bid that could potentially rise to £3m, which QPR were quick to knock back.

Bowler has declined the opportunity to extend his current deal in West London, however, and a move to Goodison Park is reported to be looking increasingly likely to go through.

A former Fulham product, Bowler made the switch between the rival sides in 2013 and only signed professional terms earlier this year.

