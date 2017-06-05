A report claims that Everton are looking increasingly likely to seal a move for Queens Park Rangers youngster Josh Bowler, who has turned down a new Loftus Road deal.

Queens Park Rangers youngster Josh Bowler has reportedly turned down a new contract at Loftus Road, offering encouragement to interested party Everton.

The 18-year-old, who made his Rangers bow in the final-day defeat to Norwich City last month, is said to have already been the subject of one failed bid.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton offered a bid that could potentially rise to £3m, which QPR were quick to knock back.

Bowler has declined the opportunity to extend his current deal in West London, however, and a move to Goodison Park is reported to be looking increasingly likely to go through.

A former Fulham product, Bowler made the switch between the rival sides in 2013 and only signed professional terms earlier this year.