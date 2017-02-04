Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Bournemouth

Team News: Three changes for Everton

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman makes three changes as his Everton side welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:15 UK

Ronald Koeman has made three changes as his Everton side welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park this afternoon.

Everton: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Barry, Schneiderlin, McCarthy; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Gana, Valencia, Davies, Holgate

Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Mings, Pugh, Surman, Gosling, Arter, Fraser, Wilshere, King
Subs: Allsop, Cargill, B Smith, Stanislas, Ibe, Mousset, Afobe

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Goodison this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Your Comments
expand