Team News: Three changes for Everton

Ronald Koeman makes three changes as his Everton side welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park.

Ronald Koeman has made three changes as his Everton side welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park this afternoon. Everton: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Barry, Schneiderlin, McCarthy; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Gana, Valencia, Davies, Holgate Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Mings, Pugh, Surman, Gosling, Arter, Fraser, Wilshere, King

Subs: Allsop, Cargill, B Smith, Stanislas, Ibe, Mousset, Afobe More to follow. Keep up with all of the action from Goodison this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

