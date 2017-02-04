Team News: Three changes for Everton

Ronald Koeman has made three changes as his Everton side welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park this afternoon.
Everton: Joel; Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Coleman; Barry, Schneiderlin, McCarthy; Lookman, Barkley, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, Gana, Valencia, Davies, Holgate
Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Cook, Mings, Pugh, Surman, Gosling, Arter, Fraser, Wilshere, King
Subs: Allsop, Cargill, B Smith, Stanislas, Ibe, Mousset, Afobe
