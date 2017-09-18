Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is optimistic that the team will get back to winning ways following a three-game losing run in the Premier League.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has no doubt that the team will turn their fortunes around following a disappointing start to the season.

Ronald Koeman's side have picked up just four points from a possible 15, which has left them inside the relegation zone after five Premier League games.

Following the Toffees' opening-day victory over Stoke City last month, the team have recorded a draw and three defeats on the trot in the top flight.

On Sunday, Everton were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford, where they conceded three goals in the final eight minutes, but the performance was an improvement on previous outings.

When asked by evertontv if the team is beginning to gel, Sigurdsson said: "Yes, it is hard to say that after a 4-0 loss but we will stay together, stay positive and keep working.

"A lot of us have been in this kind of position before - where things are not going your way. It does not look too good at the moment but I know we are more than good enough to turn this around, and I think with the staff and the players we have, and the will within the team and the players, eventually we will turn this around."

Everton spent more than £100m in the summer on new signings.