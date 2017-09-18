General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson confident team will get better following poor start

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
© Offside
Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is optimistic that the team will get back to winning ways following a three-game losing run in the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 20:05 UK

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has no doubt that the team will turn their fortunes around following a disappointing start to the season.

Ronald Koeman's side have picked up just four points from a possible 15, which has left them inside the relegation zone after five Premier League games.

Following the Toffees' opening-day victory over Stoke City last month, the team have recorded a draw and three defeats on the trot in the top flight.

On Sunday, Everton were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford, where they conceded three goals in the final eight minutes, but the performance was an improvement on previous outings.

When asked by evertontv if the team is beginning to gel, Sigurdsson said: "Yes, it is hard to say that after a 4-0 loss but we will stay together, stay positive and keep working.

"A lot of us have been in this kind of position before - where things are not going your way. It does not look too good at the moment but I know we are more than good enough to turn this around, and I think with the staff and the players we have, and the will within the team and the players, eventually we will turn this around."

Everton spent more than £100m in the summer on new signings.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Read Next:
Premier League: Five things we learned
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Antonio Valencia celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Everton - as it happened
 A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney apologises after accepting drink-driving charge
 Wayne Rooney takes a shot during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving charge
Sigurdsson confident Everton will improvePremier League: Five things we learnedKoeman to leave transfer planning to WalshMourinho talks up Herrera importanceMourinho: 'Rooney will be back one day'
Niasse watches Everton rout with away fansKoeman new joint-favourite to be sackedLukaku: 'Celebration was just banter'Koeman unimpressed by Man Utd displayRonald Koeman: Everton were "too afraid"
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 