Morgan Schneiderlin 'not angry' at Jose Mourinho

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin refuses to criticise Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho after completing a move to Everton.
Morgan Schneiderlin has insisted that he has "no anger" towards Jose Mourinho, despite being overlooked by the Portuguese at Manchester United before completing a move to Everton.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the France international had completed a £20m-move to Goodison Park, where he will once again link-up with Ronald Koeman following their time together at Southampton.

Schneiderlin only played 11 minutes of Premier League football under Mourinho, but the 27-year-old has said that the Red Devils boss 'was always good to him'.

"No anger at all, Jose has been good to me," Schneiderlin told reporters. "We had some explanation and I can accept the decision he made.

"I have to move forward and I am glad he accepted my decision when I went to see him and said I couldn't see myself spending a year on the bench. I'm a footballer and I don't like to spend one year on the bench."

Schneiderlin is expected to make his Everton debut in Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City.

