Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin says that the club are capable of qualifying for the Champions League during the next few seasons.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has suggested that he is prepared to be patient as the club attempt to establish themselves in the top five of the Premier League table.

The Toffees are currently in line to finish in seventh position at the end of the current campaign, but the club have aspirations to make strides into the Champions League places in future seasons.

Schneiderlin has said that reaching European football's top table is a realistic aim for the Merseyside club, but he has stressed that they cannot afford to rush their development.

In a Facebook Q & A session, the January signing said: "I'm sure the club dreams of a Champions League place and maybe in a few years' time we can give that to them.

"I signed here because I believe in the project. I have the belief this club will push forward. Top five this season is going to be hard.

"This club needs to take time and not get carried away too much because we have had some good results, but keep improving every day and then in the near future we can challenge for the top five."

Schneiderlin has made seven appearances for Everton since his £20m move from Manchester United.