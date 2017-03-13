Morgan Schneiderin hails "special" Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin backs teammate Ross Barkley to become "one of the greatest players in England".
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has said that teammate Ross Barkley has the potential to be "one of the greatest players in England".

Barkley has not been in an England squad since the European Championships last summer, but has been tipped to earn a recall when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the games against Germany and Lithuania later this week.

Schneiderlin, who joined Barkley at Everton in the January transfer window, has called the midfielder "a very, very good player" and claimed that the 23-year-old has an ability that few players possess.

"Ross is a very, very good player," the Liverpool Echo quotes Schneiderlin as saying. "He's a player who has every quality to be one day one of the greatest players in England.

"He has this special thing in him, a very nice technique and for me it's easy to play with players who understand football like I understand football - to make those passes, those movements, it's a joy.

"I'm very, very happy to be behind him. He has a special talent and I want to give him opportunities to express himself and not to be worried about something else other than just having the ball and enjoying his football."

Barkley has scored four times and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League games for Everton this season.

