Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez insists that Ross Barkley meant no disrespect with his early goal celebration against Bournemouth.

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez has claimed that Ross Barkley meant no disrespect with his early celebration against Bournemouth.

The midfielder found himself under criticism when he waved his hands in the air before putting the ball in the net for Everton's sixth goal in stoppage time of their 6-3 victory over the Cherries.

Martinez managed Barkley at Goodison Park between 2013 and 2016, and insists that the England man would have meant no harm in the celebration.

"It shows you what Ross is," Martinez told Sky Sports News. "He doesn't do it in a disrespectful manner, he's not trying to take the mickey out of the opponent. It's just pure joy.

You would see Ross playing in the back yard and that's what he would do with his mates. He's effective on the pitch when he's having fun. The quality he has, the physicality with the technical ability, makes him quite unique.

"Of course you always want the perfect footballer to defend well and react well when you lose the ball, but when he has a smile on his face there is a very special talent."

Barkley came through the ranks at Everton, making his debut in 2010.