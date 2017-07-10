Everton winger Aaron Lennon thanks his supporters after going through a "difficult period" with a stress-related illness.

Everton winger Aaron Lennon has spoken out for the first time since spending time in hospital with a stress-related illness.

The 30-year-old, who last played competitively in February, was detained under the Mental Health Act in May.

After returning to training for pre-season last week, Lennon has now taken to Twitter to thank his supporters, including those from his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

He wrote: "It's great to be back after a difficult period. I've had a good first week of training and can't wait to kick on now. I want to thank all the staff and patients at The Priory in both Darlington and Altrincham and all the staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

"The support I've had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible.

"It's important for me to emphasise that there is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it's great and good to talk.

"Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my teammates and especially my family and the people around me."

Lennon joined the Toffees from Tottenham in 2015.