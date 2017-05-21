General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman aiming for Champions League qualification next season

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants his side to end next season with qualification for the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has set Champions League qualification as his side's target for next season.

The Toffees are already assured of a seventh-place finish in the Premier League this year, and with it a place in the Europa League third qualifying round.

However, the Dutchman is hoping to use his side's successful campaign as a springboard to bigger things in 2017-18, namely a spot in Europe's premier club tournament.

"When we started we took our time to analyse the team and to do things differently because last season was not a good season," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"Overall it's really positive. We had a great home record this season and we scored a lot of goals. In all aspects of football, the team has improved.

"Everybody likes to play in Europe. The best place to play in Europe is in the Champions League, but if you don't qualify for the Champions League then the Europa League can be interesting for the club, and that's what we want.

"The next step is to be closer to the teams above us in the table and that's sometimes difficult. Maybe it's now five, six or seven points, but we need to make the next step and the next step is Champions League."

Everton last qualified for the Champions League in 2005, but were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Villarreal.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman threatens to freeze out Barkley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Everton
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Team News: Danny Welbeck up front for Arsenal
 Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman aiming for Champions League qualification next season
Toffees to offload £20m McCarthy?Everton's £15m Dendoncker bid rejected?Koeman threatens to freeze out BarkleyKoeman expects Lukaku to stay at EvertonRonald Koeman: 'Lukaku needs to improve'
Moyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordPreview: Arsenal vs. EvertonKoeman not confident about Barkley stayPremier League trio keen on Onyekuru?Schneiderlin: 'Away form must improve'
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 