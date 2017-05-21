Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants his side to end next season with qualification for the Champions League.

The Toffees are already assured of a seventh-place finish in the Premier League this year, and with it a place in the Europa League third qualifying round.

However, the Dutchman is hoping to use his side's successful campaign as a springboard to bigger things in 2017-18, namely a spot in Europe's premier club tournament.

"When we started we took our time to analyse the team and to do things differently because last season was not a good season," Koeman told Sky Sports News.

"Overall it's really positive. We had a great home record this season and we scored a lot of goals. In all aspects of football, the team has improved.

"Everybody likes to play in Europe. The best place to play in Europe is in the Champions League, but if you don't qualify for the Champions League then the Europa League can be interesting for the club, and that's what we want.

"The next step is to be closer to the teams above us in the table and that's sometimes difficult. Maybe it's now five, six or seven points, but we need to make the next step and the next step is Champions League."

Everton last qualified for the Champions League in 2005, but were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Villarreal.