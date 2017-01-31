General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman pleased with Everton defence

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman praises the improved performances of his side's defence during their current five-match unbeaten streak.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised the performances of his side's defence during their recent Premier League unbeaten run.

The Toffees have not lost in their last five league outings, a run which includes four victories and four clean sheets.

Koeman's side will travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City on Wednesday hoping to continue that run, and the Dutchman is delighted with the improvement his players have shown at the back.

"Yes [the clean sheets have been pleasing] - overall, I think we are defending well," he told reporters.

"It is not easy to score against us. The team is really improved in defensive organisation. I think we are improved in defending set plays, which was one of the biggest issues compared to last season.

"That is (from) working hard, and it's good, because that is always the point to start from - not from the front, always from behind. It is giving everybody good confidence."

Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top four.

Darron Gibson of Everton during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on November 21, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
