Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised the performances of his side's defence during their recent Premier League unbeaten run.

The Toffees have not lost in their last five league outings, a run which includes four victories and four clean sheets.

Koeman's side will travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City on Wednesday hoping to continue that run, and the Dutchman is delighted with the improvement his players have shown at the back.

"Yes [the clean sheets have been pleasing] - overall, I think we are defending well," he told reporters.

"It is not easy to score against us. The team is really improved in defensive organisation. I think we are improved in defending set plays, which was one of the biggest issues compared to last season.

"That is (from) working hard, and it's good, because that is always the point to start from - not from the front, always from behind. It is giving everybody good confidence."

Everton are currently seventh in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of the top four.