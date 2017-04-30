Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
0-3
Chelsea

Calvert-Lewin (38'), Valencia (58'), Gueye (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pedro (66'), Cahill (79'), Willian (86')
Cahill (35'), Azpilicueta (40'), Costa (56'), Hazard (75')

Everton boss Ronald Koeman happy with Enner Valencia display

Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman praises Enner Valencia following his performance against Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 19:59 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised Enner Valencia for his performance against Chelsea after he was handed a rare place in the start lining up at Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Toffees from West Ham United on loan at the start of the season, has started just six games in all competitions.

He was given the nod by Koeman to start alongside striker Romelu Lukaku on Sunday, but he failed to get on the scoresheet as Chelsea won 3-0.

"He did well," the Liverpool Echo. "He was running, making it really difficult and winning headers.

"Maybe he needed a little bit more control in his last pass to Romelu, then we could have created a bigger chance than we did. But he was dangerous, he was working hard, he was part of the team and that's good."

The result prevented Everton from extending their record of home wins to nine.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea loss
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Enner Valencia, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
A happy Pedro in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman happy with Enner Valencia display
 Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Chelsea edge closer to title with victory over Everton at Goodison Park
Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Koeman "happy" despite Chelsea lossTeam News: Two changes for Everton in Chelsea clashEverton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Koeman: 'Change of mentality required'
Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge'Preview: Everton vs. ChelseaKoeman unsure over Romelu Lukaku futureConte: 'I would not swap Costa for Lukaku'Conte expecting "tough" Everton test
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 