Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that his side must increase their advantage over top-seven rivals West Bromwich Albion when they meet in the Premier League.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has called on his players to increase the gap between themselves and West Bromwich Albion when the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.

The Toffees currently occupy seventh spot in the standings and hold a four-point advantage over the seventh-placed Baggies, who have lost just once in their last six league games.

"I think it's really important first that this Saturday we get a gap between us and West Brom. That's the first step that we need to do," Koeman told the club's official website.

"I'm fully confident that if we get six points out of the next two home games that we will be able to look at the competition above us in the table - but we won't make the big mistake of not looking at it game by game.

"First [we'll focus on] this Saturday and we know West Brom are a strong defensive team, really strong at set-plays. It will be a really tough game and we need big support from our fans."

Everton are unbeaten in their last four home league games since suffering defeat to Liverpool in December 2016.