Everton move giant step closer to Goodison Park exit

Everton announce that they have taken a step closer to moving to a new stadium.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Everton have announced that an agreement is close to being struck with Liverpool City Council over the creation of an iconic waterfront stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

The Toffees have held prolonged negotiations with Peel Holdings and, after successful talks regarding the site being used to build the £300m-plus state-of-the-art home, plans can now be put in motion.

Everton intend to leave Goodison Park, their home for well over a century, once planning permission is received - one of the final hurdles to be negotiated after acquiring the land at Bramley Moore Dock.

