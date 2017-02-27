Everton legend Alex Young dies aged 80

Former Everton, Hearts and Scotland winger Alex Young passes away at the age of 80.

Former Everton player Alex Young has passed away at the age of 80.

The winger made 273 appearances for the Toffees between 1960 and 1968, scoring 87 goals and helping the club to the 1963 First Division title and 1966 FA Cup in the process.

Young's performances at Goodison Park earned him the nickname 'The Golden Vision', with the Scot particularly influential in Everton's title-winning campaign with 22 goals in 42 matches.

"We are all very sad and will miss him terribly. He passed away peacefully with my mum by his side at a small hospital close to Edinburgh," his son Alex Junior told Everton's official website.

"He has been ill for a few weeks but he battled on bravely. It's still very raw but I wanted people on Merseyside to know. He loved Everton, he loved being back at Goodison Park. He always said it was like going to church."

Before joining Everton, Young helped Hearts to two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup, and the Edinburgh outfit also paid tribute to their former player.

"He will go down in history as one of Hearts' finest ever players and the club would like to offer its sincere condolences to Alex's friends and family," read a statement from the club.

Young also won eight caps for Scotland, scoring five goals.