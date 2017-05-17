General view of Goodison Park

Richard Dunne advises Ross Barkley to leave Everton this summer

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Richard Dunne believes that Ross Barkley should leave Everton at the end of the season.
Former Everton defender Richard Dunne has claimed that it might be best for both Ross Barkley and the club if the midfielder leaves this summer.

Manager Ronald Koeman has mentioned a handful of times that Barkley will be sold at the end of the season if he does not sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

A fresh deal is on the table for the England international, who has been at Everton for his entire career.

"There are a few players at Everton that have gone into their comfort zone and maybe a change would be the best for both sides," Dunne told talkSPORT.

"Certainly for Everton they need a bit more freshness in their team and maybe Ross does, in terms of getting a new club, having to earn a place in a team and not have the comforts of being at home and living in his hometown.

"Maybe he needs to go out and challenge himself and start trying to progress and get a place back in the England team."

Barkley has scored six goals and created eight assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Schneiderlin: 'We want Barkley to stay'
