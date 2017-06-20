Burnley reportedly enter the race to sign Everton midfielder James McCarthy and are open to using Michael Keane as a makeweight in any deal.

Burnley have reportedly opened negotiations with Everton over a possible move for midfielder James McCarthy.

McCarthy looks set for an exit from Goodison Park this summer having been limited to just seven Premier League starts last season due to injury.

West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have previously been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, but the Daily Mail reports that Burnley have also entered the race now.

Everton are thought to be holding out for a bid of at least £20m for the Republic of Ireland international, but Burnley could be open to the idea of using Michael Keane as a makeweight in the deal.

Keane has been heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor following an impressive campaign which saw him win his first England caps and be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The two clubs are searching for an agreement in both transfers, whether they are separate deals or part of the same offer in a possible swap plus cash arrangement.