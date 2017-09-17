Everton left-back Leighton Baines insists that the team have come up with a plan to try to stop Manchester United in this afternoon's Premier League match.

The Toffees head to Old Trafford to face Jose Mourinho's team, who are on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

After spending more than £100m on new signings in the summer, things have not gone to plan for Everton, as they have picked up just four points from a possible 12, and they head into Sunday's match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League.

Even though Baines acknowledges that Everton have a big task on their hands when they line up at Old Trafford, the left-back insists that he and his teammates have a plan, and hope to take tips from Stoke City, who restricted United to a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

"Normally, when you prepare for a team, you'll see clips from different games but you'll particularly look at the last performance. So, we'll look a little bit more into what Stoke did to contain them, and if we can take anything from that, we will," Baines told Everton's official website.

"But if not we'll ultimately come up with our own plan based on what we are as a team and the players we've got, and the players the manager puts out on the pitch.

"The bits I've seen [of United], they look like they've improved from last season. I think Romelu Lukaku will have improved them, and I think there are other players who already look to be performing better than they were last season.

"A few people are saying they fancy them to be in contention for titles again, and that doesn't come as a surprise with the talent they've got and the manager they've got, so it will be a tough game for us."

Everton have failed to score in their last two league matches.