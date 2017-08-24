Wayne Rooney has the knack of making the right decision at the right time which will serve him well at Everton, according to agent Paul Stretford.

Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has insisted that the striker is fully focused on helping Everton to end their long-running wait for some silverware after bringing down the curtain on his international career with England.

The 31-year-old outlined his desire to prolong his club career with the Toffees when making the surprise announcement on Wednesday that he is no longer available for Three Lions selection.

Rooney, who returned to Goodison Park earlier this summer following 13 years with United, is now determined to continue racking up the major honours back at his booyhood club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, agent Stretford said: "His ability to make decisions with clarity at the right moments has served him well on the football pitch, it has served him well in dealing with the media and it has served him well with the decisions he is making now. He had a tough decision in leaving Manchester United but it was proven to be the correct one. He has had a tough decision to make now over his England career and we all hope that it will prove to be the right decision.

"Wayne has been playing international football since a year after he broke into the first team at Everton all those years ago. In that time he has had no more than three years where he has had the traditional four to five weeks off so to get that break and recharge his batteries in a year where Everton are obviously looking to improve the position they had previously... the timing was absolutely right to be honest.

"His motivation is quite simple - he wants to help Everton improve and be part of a team which is successful and wins a trophy. He has not been shy in saying that, that is what he wants to achieve. I thought it was interesting on Monday night the role he played [against Manchester City] and his influence upon the game but I thought what was more interesting was how Pep Guardiola came over to him straight after the game, put his arm around him and spoke to him.

"I think that was recognition from what goes within the game of what Wayne's capabilities are. I'm sure he saw a lot of a Barcelona player in Wayne on that night and how he was the conductor of the game. This is the start that Wayne Rooney needed and now he can concentrate on purely a domestic level and that is going to be a great, great bonus to Everton."

Everton last lifted silverware in 1995 when beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.