Yannick Bolasie coy on return date from injury

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie refuses to disclose when he hopes to return from the knee injury which has kept him sidelined since December.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:22 UK

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has refused to disclose the date he hopes to return from his lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since early December having suffered a serious knee ligament injury which will also rule him out of the opening stages of the upcoming Premier League season.

Bolasie did confirm that he should definitely be back in full training before the end of the year, but hopes to make his return even sooner than that.

When asked when he expects to be back playing, Bolasie told talkSPORT: "That is my secret. I'm confident that it will be by the end of the year, but it should be earlier than that.

"I'm developing nicely. There have been no setbacks as of yet. I will keep my little return date in my head and probably let you know in a month or so."

Despite not yet being fit, Bolasie is currently with the Everton squad on their pre-season trip to Tanzania.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
